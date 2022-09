The Economic Times: “Fighters of some international terrorist organizations, including those from the CIS countries, have become active on the territory of the republic. We have noted the transfer of about 400 fighters of the Islamic State to the northern provinces of Afghanistan, namely Badghis, Jawzjan, Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan, with the purpose of committing terrorist acts and attacks on civilian and military targets,” Sidorov said. Click here to read more (external link).