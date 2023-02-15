Afghanistan marks 34th anniversary of Soviet Union’s withdrawal

Khaama: Thirty-four years ago, on February 15, 1989, the last Soviet Soldier crossed the Afghan-Soviet border ending one of the bloodiest wars in the history of Afghanistan. Today, 15 February, has been declared a holiday to mark the anniversary of the withdrawal of former Soviet forces from the country. The former Soviet Union sent thousands of troops into Afghanistan, controlling the country politically and militarily. The invasion of Afghanistan longed almost nine years, from December 1979 to 15 Feb 1989. The presence of the Soviet Union in Afghanistan is considered one of the lasting legacies of the Cold War. Click here to read more (external link).