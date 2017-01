KABUL, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Russia, Pakistan and China held a trilateral meeting in Moscow in late December 2016 to discuss the lingering conflict in Afghanistan and try to find a solution to the protracted turbulence in the South Asian region. The participants in the trilateral conference, besides calling for a negotiated settlement on the Afghan crisis, had also appealing for a delisting of Taliban leaders from the United Nations’ terrorist black list. Click here to read more (external link).