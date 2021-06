Ariana: Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says that an estimated 0f 6.5 million Afghans are living as migrants or asylum seekers in about 70 countries. Addressing a press conference on the occasion of World Refugee Day (June 20), Abdul Basit Ansari, a spokesman for the MoRR, said that Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey host the largest number of Afghan refugees. Click here to read more (external link).