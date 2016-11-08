Will Pakistan Deport Iconic National Geographic ‘Afghan Girl’?

Reuters: A court in Peshawar, capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, found 46-year-old Sharbat Gula guilty of fraudulently obtaining a Pakistani citizenship identity and ordered authorities to deport her after she completes a 15-day jail sentence. She also was fined around $1,100. Her deportation was expected on Monday. Some reports said it had been delayed for a few days. Others said her deportation had been halted while the federal government considered a request to grant her refugee status. Click here to read more (external link).