Al Jazeera: Iran hosts about 4 million Afghan refugees but anti-Afghan sentiment is on the rise amid economic distress in the country. "It's still better to be here [Iran] than there, because here at least you have some safety," Esmat said. "The Taliban wants to dictate how you dress, how your hair and facial hair look, what beliefs you hold, and how you live your life…