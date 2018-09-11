UN: Afghans Need Asylum, All Should Not Bear Blame for Few Crimes in Europe

Reuters: European countries must not rush to repatriate Afghan refugees to their increasingly insecure homeland or blame their community for isolated crimes such as recent deadly attacks in Germany and in France, the top U.N. refugee official [Filippo Grandi] said on Monday. “There is a lot of pressure for Afghans to return. Our advice is to carry out this process with great caution because conditions from the security point of view are deteriorating,” he told a news conference on return from Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).