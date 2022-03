The Hill: Our country incurred profound costs in the evacuation from Kabul that occurred just seven months ago. But, if the lack of any direct mention in President Biden’s State of the Union address is any indication, we seem to have entirely moved on — even before our mission was completed. After so many have given so much to rescue and resettle Afghans to the U.S., it would be obscene for Congress not to do their part to finish what we started. Click here to read more (external link).

