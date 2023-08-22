Turkish soldiers imprisoned for raping Afghan refugee woman

Khaama: Two Turkish soldiers have been sentenced to the maximum prison term for the rape of an Afghan refugee woman during her deportation from Turkey to Iran in January. On January 3, during the incident, contract soldiers O.K. and A.C.D. singled out a 25-year-old woman from a group of 8 individuals they had brought to the border. Tragically, the soldiers raped the woman and compelled her to flee the border. The soldiers, who had initially thrown stones at the woman near the border, later came back to the police station. After their departure, the woman revisited the border and cried out for help. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Immigration News