Turkish police arrest 64 illegal Afghan immigrants

Khaama: According to Turkish officials on Sunday, 64 Afghan refugees in Arzantan City who had entered Turkey illegally were detained. These illegal Afghan immigrants were the most recent in the growing number of arrests of people with similar offences after they were found hiding in a truck containing electronic devices. This incident occurred on the Arzanjan-Arzum highway, which has been identified as a route for smuggling illegal immigrants. According to the Turkish authorities, the truck’s driver was Iranian. The detained migrants were then promptly sent to a facility. Click here to read more (external link).