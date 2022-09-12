Turkey deported 1,000 Afghan refugees in last week

Ariana: The Turkish Immigration Department said Monday in a statement published on Monday that from September 2 to 8 this month, three thousand illegal refugees have been returned to their countries, of which more than 1,000 are Afghan refugees. “1,492 of these asylum seekers are citizens of Afghanistan. Also, 448 people are citizens of Pakistan and another 198,000 people are citizens of other countries; the number of illegal asylum seekers who have been deported from Turkey since the beginning of this year has reached 78,716,” the statement said. “Since this year, we have prevented 209,318 illegal immigrants from entering Turkey.” Click here to read more (external link).