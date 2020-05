1TV: A leading Afghan human rights group confirmed on Thursday that Iranian guards beat, tortured and drowned Afghan migrants at the border earlier this month. In a report, Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said that a total of 46 migrants crossed the river flowing at the border between the two countries by boat and with the help of smugglers from Herat’s Gulran district. They were aged between 12 and 40 years. Click here to read more (external link).