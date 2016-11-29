Thousands Return to Afghanistan in Dire Need as IOM Expands Emergency Aid

RefliefWeb: Afghanistan – “It feels like I’ve been dropped from the sky back into Afghanistan. I came here with almost nothing, not even a pillow. I need land and a job and I need medical treatment.” These are the words of Khargul, a 45-year-old widow, who crossed back into Afghanistan with her two young boys at the Spin Boldak border point this week after 10 years in Pakistan. As of 26 November, a total of 236,724 undocumented Afghans like her and her sons have spontaneously returned or been deported from Pakistan through the Spin Boldak border in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, and the Torkham border in eastern Nangarhar province. This is more than double the number of returns from Pakistan in all of 2015. Click here to read more (external link).