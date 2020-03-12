Thousands of Afghans Return from Iran Amid Coronavirus

Tolo News: Officials of Herat province said on Wednesday that more than 15,000 Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from Iran by crossing the Islam Qala border in the past two days to avoid coronavirus. “From February 20 until now, 30,000 Afghans returned to Afghanistan voluntarily,” said Ahmad Jawed Nadam, head of the refugees and repatriation directorate in Herat. Five out of seven were reported in Herat and two others reported in Samangan province. According to local officials, the infected persons returned from Iran. The people who returned to Afghanistan said that they had left Iran because of the outbreak of the coronavirus and because of the increasing food prices in Iran. Click here to read more (external link).