Khaama: The United Arab Emirates was accused of arbitrarily detaining between 2,400 and 2,700 Afghan refugees in a miserable accommodation for more than 15 months, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday. Many Afghan refugees who escaped to the UAE in August 2021 were eventually relocated to the US, Canada and other countries; however, “between 2,400 and 2,700 Afghan asylum seekers remain arbitrarily detained in the UAE,” according to HRW. Click here to read more (external link).

