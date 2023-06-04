Taliban to Relocate Refugees Settled Along Durand Line

Tolo News: The Islamic Emirate’s [Taliban] spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that the move aims to assure Islamabad that the refugees are not involved in attacks against the Pakistani government. “To give a general assurance, the Islamic Emirate planned to take the refugees, who come from the other side of the Durand Line in Khost and Kunar provinces, to far provinces, so that they will be away from the (Durand) line … to show that they are not involved in the attacks that happen in Pakistan,” Mujahid said. However, it has yet to be clear which refugees will be included in the shift. Click here to read more (external link).