The Telegraph (UK): Elin Ersson took action after learning that the man on the Gothenburg to Istanbul flight would be transferred to another plane and sent to Afghanistan, where she insisted he would probably be killed… The activist now faces fines or up to six months in jail for failing to comply with the instructions of the crew. The Afghan remained in custody and is still faces deportation, German news outlet DW.com reported. Click here to read more (external link).