Sex-shamed by Taliban and driven out of her homeland – but Afghanistan’s last female taekwondo fighter refuses to give in

The Independent (UK): Her high front kick could easily take down an opponent and win her a medal in any championship. But in Afghanistan, taekwondo champion Marzieh Hamidi has been sex-shamed by the Taliban and driven out of her homeland. “Many men in Taliban’s Afghanistan have been led to believe women cannot be champions. When I open my legs high up for training, they say ‘you lost your virginity, you’re bad’,” says Hamidi, who represented her country’s national team before the Taliban took over. Click here to read more (external link).

