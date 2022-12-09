Republican Senators Remove the Extension of SIV Program for War Interpreters

Khaama: Following the removal of the Special Immigration Visa extension from the Senate version of the defense spending bill, the Democrats, veterans, and advocacy groups criticized the republican lawmakers for the decision. “The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) fails our Afghan allied, today. The Senate removed a provision to extend the Afghan SIV program as well as bipartisan protection of our wounded Afghan allies. American veterans will not stand for the abandonment of our partners,” tweeted No One Left Behind, an advocacy group helping Afghan SIVs to get out of Afghanistan and reach the United States. Click here to read more (external link).