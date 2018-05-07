Refugees returning to a bleak welcome in Afghanistan

Red Cross: In the 1980s, Juma Khan was one of five million Afghans who fled the war with the Soviet Union, seeking refuge in Iran, Pakistan and other countries. Thirty years later, he and his family of ten are back from Pakistan. But they can’t return to their original home in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province, where there’s now active conflict between government forces and the Taliban and Daesh (Islamic State). Instead they have returned to Heart province, in the West of Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).