Refugee youths protest Swedish deportations to Afghanistan

The Local.Se: Hundreds of young people who came to Sweden as unaccompanied refugees are holding a sit-down protest outside the Riksdag demanding that the country stops deportations to Afghanistan. In an open letter to Swedish Migration Agency (Migrationsverket) general director Mikael Ribbenvik the protestors ask “Is Sweden really a moral country when you say to Swedes not to travel to Afghanistan when it is dangerous, but you think it’s safe for us young people to live there? It’s not human”. Click here to read more (external link).