Tolo News: Afghanistan’s first female pilot Nilofar Rahmani has dismissed reports of her apparent move to seek asylum in the U.S and reaffirmed her commitment to serve Afghanistan. Following a report published in the New York Times, Rahmani sent a letter to the Afghan Air Force and to TOLOnews stating that she had been misunderstood and misquoted by the newspaper. News that she had applied for asylum sparked an angry response from the Afghan public. Click here to read more (external link).