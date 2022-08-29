‘Professor exodus’: Afghanistan’s brightest minds are fleeing Taliban rule, again

theprint: Afghan professors say they’re fleeing not only because of ideological and safety issues, but also due to drastic salary cuts and loss of govt benefits like housing schemes and pensions. Apart from making dramatic changes to school education — including shutting down schools for girls above sixth grade — experts said the Taliban wants to overhaul higher education, too. In September, Taliban education minister Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir said PhDs and master’s degrees weren’t valuable. Click here to read more (external link).

