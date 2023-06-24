formats

Plight of Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Filled With ‘Continuous Suffering’

·

Khaama: Following the return of the Taliban to power in 2021, new waves of Afghan refugees moved to Iran and Pakistan due to several reasons including fearing ng death threats and persecution by Afghanistan’s de facto regime. While in Pakistan, these migrants are faced with numerous challenges including arbitrary detentions, harassment, and imprisonment by Pakistani police due to failing to provide valid residential permits and visas. Click here to read more (external link).

