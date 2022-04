Ariana: The majority of Afghans want to leave their homeland for good, according to a Gallup poll released on Monday. The survey of 2,002 Afghan adults in August and September last year found that a record 53 percent would leave their country if they had the chance. Gallup said that the percentage, one of the highest in the world in 2021, is potentially even higher now, with millions on the brink of starvation since the IEA’s takeover. Click here to read more (external link).