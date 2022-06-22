Over 250,000 Afghan asylum seekers arrived in Pakistan since January 2021: UNHCR

Ariana: More than 250,000 Afghans seeking asylum have arrived in Pakistan since January 2021, according to the UN refugee agency. Qaiser Khan Afridi, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Pakistan, has said that Pakistan is facing new inflows of asylum seekers from Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate’s [Taliban] takeover of Kabul. “We are currently discussing with the government of Pakistan the way forward on registration and documentation of asylum-seekers, predominantly from Afghanistan,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).