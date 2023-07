Khaama: Peruvian authorities have announced they rescued at least 23 Afghan refugees from human traffickers along the border with Brazil. A prosecutors’ office in Peru on Sunday, July 9, in a statement said, “These migrants were trying to reach Ecuador, Mexico and eventually reach to the United States.” These Afghan refugees must have given huge sums of money to smugglers to reach northern borders, the statement said. Click here to read more (external link).