Norway: Stop the deportation of three young unaccompanied siblings to Afghanistan

“This deportation is emblematic of the cruel and dehumanising policies of many European governments”

Massimo Moratti, Amnesty International

Amnesty International: Eshan Abbasi (16) and his sister Taibeh (20) and brother Yasin (22), were deported from Norway to Istanbul on Saturday together with their mother. Due to her health condition, their mother is expected to be returned to Norway, but the children are in danger of being flown to Kabul imminently. “Uprooting these three young siblings from the communities where they have lived for more than seven years and deporting them alone to a warzone is an unconscionable abuse of power,” said Massimo Moratti, Amnesty International’s Deputy Europe Director. Click here to read more (external link).