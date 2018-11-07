New Hampshire Elects Afghan Refugee Who Fled Taliban To State House

The Huffington Post: A woman who fled the Taliban in Afghanistan won election to New Hampshire’s House of Representatives on Tuesday, the first former refugee to win a seat in the state legislature. Democrat Safiya Wazir, 27, a mother of two who escaped Afghanistan as a child, defeated Republican Dennis Soucy for the seat. She lived in a refugee camp in Uzbekistan for 10 years, was resettled in Concord in 2007, and learned English as she made her way through high school, studying the dictionary at night. Click here to read more (external link).

