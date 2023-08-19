‘My goals in life vanished’: Afghan students rocked by US visa denials

The Guardian (UK): Yalda Azamee blinked back tears as she stared down at the American consular officer. “He did not even give me a chance to explain myself; he rejected me right away. He didn’t even look at my documents,” she said, rushing out of the US embassy building on to the streets of Islamabad to cry. It was the second time her application for a US student visa had been rejected. To get a student visa, applicants like Yalda need to prove that they do not intend to immigrate to the United States. The consular officer needs to believe that the applicant will leave the United States after graduation. Click here to read more (external link).

