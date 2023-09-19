More than 500 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan

Khaama: The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan has announced that 470 Afghan migrants, including freed prisoners from Pakistani jails, have returned to the country. These migrants entered the country through the Torkham border, according to the Ministry on Tuesday. Among the returning migrants, 85 were prisoners released from Pakistani custody and returned to Afghanistan through the Spin Boldak border. Additionally, the Ministry reported the return of 550 Afghan migrants from Pakistan earlier. Click here to read more (external link).

