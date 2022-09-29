More than 10,000 Afghan refugees return home in past week

Ariana: The [Taliban] Ministry of Repatriation and Refugees (MoRR) says in the past week, more than 10,000 Afghan migrants returned to the country from neighboring countries. Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, spokesman for the MoRR, said Thursday that most of the returnees were those who traveled illegally to neighboring countries. In the past few months, some countries have reportedly treated Afghan immigrants inappropriately and forcibly deported them to Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

