Midnight Raid: Pakistani Police Descend on Afghan Refugee Homes in Islamabad, Shocking Detentions Reported

8am: According to sources speaking to Hasht-e Subh, on the night of Wednesday, August 2nd, around 12:00 AM, Pakistani police stormed the residences where Afghan refugees were residing and conducted a violent operation, resulting in the arrest of dozens of them. One eyewitness stated, “The Pakistani police forces aggressively entered the apartments where Afghan refugees were living during the late hours of the night and detained dozens of men without inquiring about their documentation.” The source added, “The police even searched inside people’s refrigerators. Children were asleep, and everyone was in shock.” Click here to read more (external link).