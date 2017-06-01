Merkel Says Afghan Deportations To Continue Despite Kabul Blast

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

June 1, 2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said deportations of failed asylum seekers to Afghanistan would continue, despite this week’s massive truck bombing in Kabul.

Merkel made the comments on June 1, a day after a bomb blast killed at least 90 people and wounded more than 400 in Kabul’s diplomatic quarter. Following the attack, Germany canceled a plane that was to take deportees to Kabul.

The chancellor said Berlin will continue to closely evaluate the security situation in Afghanistan before deporting rejected asylum seekers back there.

The Kabul attack represents a “chance to once again look carefully and to analyze the security situation province by province,” Merkel said.

She said each case would be examined closely, and that the focus would be on the deportation of criminal Afghans whose asylum requests had been declined.

In the past, most Afghans whose asylum bids were rejected were allowed to remain in Germany due to the security threat in Afghanistan. But last year, Berlin decided to designate parts of the country safe for return.

