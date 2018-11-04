Majority of Afghan team refuse to return after Invictus Games in Australia

1TV: A total of eight athletes and three officials arrived in Sydney on October 18 and were due to depart together on 28th October. However, five athletes and one official didn’t arrive at the city’s airport to fly home with the rest of the team.“One of them actually said when he came and saw the people here – basically it was his first time coming out of the country, being in a safe and peaceful environment – that totally changed his perceptions,” said Mirwais Barmaki, an Invictus Games volunteer, as quoted by Australia’s SBS. Invictus Games is an in international Paralympic-style event for military personnel wounded in action. Click here to read more (external link).