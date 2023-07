Al Jazeera: Afghans fleeing deteriorating economic and humanitarian conditions find themselves with few pathways to seek refuge. Of more than 66,000 Afghans who have sought humanitarian parole since July 2021, fewer than 8,000 had their applications processed, according to an investigation last year from the news outlet Reveal. The success rate was even narrower, with only 123 applications granted. Click here to read more (external link).