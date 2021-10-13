Law Would Give Afghan Scholars Special Visa to US

VOA: A congressman from California has introduced legislation that would give Afghan Fulbright scholars special immigrant visas. The legislation would automatically issue a special immigrant visa to any Afghan who lived in the United States as a Fulbright scholar and to their immediate family members to help them “escape persecution by the Taliban and relocate safely to the United States,” according to a statement from the office of U.S. Representative John Garamendi, a Democrat. Click here to read more (external link).