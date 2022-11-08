Karzai criticizes Pakistan for mistreating Afghan refugees

Khaama: Based on the media reports, over 1,100 Afghan refugees including women and children have been arrested and imprisoned in Sindh state of Pakistan, Hamid Karzai tweeted on Monday. The former Afghan President, Hamid Karzai has expressed his concerns about the mistreating of Pakistan’s government with the Afghan refugees and has called on Pakistan’s administration to take health approaches towards the Afghan immigrants in Pakistan and treat them based on the international laws and human rights values. Click here to read more (external link).

