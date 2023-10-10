Kabul governor likens Iran and Pakistan governments to that of Israel

Ariana: Mohammad Qasim Khalid, the governor of Kabul, has compared the governments of Iran and Pakistan to Israel because of their treatment of Afghan refugees. “The governments of these two countries (Iran and Pakistan) are certainly pro-Israel governments. They resemble Israel. “The cruelty and horror they commit against our Afghans cannot be tolerated. Our request to the sheikhs, scholars and common people of these countries is to advise their governments to stop this cruelty, horror and barbarism that they have started on Afghans,” Khalid said at a gathering of scholars in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).