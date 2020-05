Tolo News: A probe team led by Iran’s deputy Foreign Minister Mohsin Baharwand on Tuesday met with Haneef Atmar, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, and the two sides discussed issues around the investigation of the border incident, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs [MoFA] said in a statement. “Mr. Mohsin Baharwand expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and condemned the incident in the strongest possible terms,” said MoFA. Click here to read more (external link).