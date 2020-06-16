Iran Warns Afghan Envoy Over ‘Intolerable’ Protests in Kabul

Tolo News: Abbas Mousavi, the spokesman for Iran’s foreign minister, in a press conference on Monday said that the ministry has warned Ghafoor Lewal, the Afghan ambassador in Tehran, about the recent protest near the Iranian embassy in Kabul over the deaths of Afghan migrants in Iran. The protesters called on international organizations to probe the killing of Afghans in Iran and to ensure that justice be brought to the perpetrators. Mousavi condemned the protests. Click here to read more (external link).