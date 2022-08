8am: Local sources in Nimruz province have reported that during the past seven days, nearly 3,000 Afghan immigrants have been deported from Iran. Almost 2,844 Afghan immigrants have entered Nimruz province from the Silk Bridge on the Afghan–Iranian border, sources said on Thursday, August 18. Forced deportation, harassment, and pushing the refugees behind the wall within the Iran territories have been very normal and usual practices against the refugees. Click here to read more (external link).