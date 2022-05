8am: Iran has deported many Afghan refugees because of celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in the country on Monday. Iran had earlier announced Monday as the 30th day of Ramadan, and Tuesday was declared Eid-ul-Fitr in the country. The deported immigrants told Hasht-e Subh that they had celebrated the occasion of Eid on Monday in obedience to Sunnis in Iran’s Zahedan province. Click here to read more (external link).