Iran begins identifying and deporting undocumented Afghan migrants

Khaama: Ali Bahadori Jahromi, the spokesperson for the Iranian government, has announced the commencement of a program to organize foreign citizens residing in different parts of Iran, with a particular focus on identifying and deporting individuals deemed “illegal residents.” His remarks respond to xenophobic attacks and protests against Afghan migrants in Iran.

The largest group of foreign citizens in Iran consists of Afghans, who primarily migrate to the country as refugees. Click here to read more (external link).

