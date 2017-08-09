‘I can have you killed’: Afghan woman fears husband after US denies asylum

The Guardian (UK): Shakila Zareen’s asylum application was initially approved after her husband shot her, but it was later denied under Donald Trump’s new US migration policies. When Shakila Zareen learned that her husband planned to kill her, she fled to her mother’s house. A few hours later, she was alone in the living room when her husband and two other men scaled the compound walls. As they came through the door, Zareen turned to see her husband aim a hunting gun at her and pull the trigger. Click here to read more (external link).