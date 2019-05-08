Hungary fails to deport families to Afghanistan

BBC News: Hungary tried and failed to deport three Afghan families to Afghanistan on Tuesday, in a move that rights groups say is a breach of international law. It was intended to prove the right-wing Fidesz government’s resolve to fight what it calls “illegal migrants”. However, the European Court of Human Rights intervened in one family’s case. The mother of the second family fainted and was taken to hospital, while the third chose to be deported to nearby Serbia rather than Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).