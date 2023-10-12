HRW Says Deporting Afghans From Pakistan Would Put Them At ‘Grave Risk’ Of Abuse

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

October 12, 2023

Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on the United Nations and international donors to press Pakistan to end abuses and protect Afghan asylum seekers, saying the forcible deportation would put them “at grave risk of being returned to persecution and other abuse.” Earlier in October, Pakistan announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return home by October 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion. The UN has warned that the move could lead to “severe” human rights violations.

Copyright (c) 2023. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

Related