How Afghanistan is Building a Sustainable Future for Refugees

OZY: More and more Afghan refugees — who fled their country for Pakistan during years of civil strife — are returning from an increasingly hostile host country. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 835,000 undocumented Afghans have returned since 2016, a period when international agencies have faced a greater strain on their resources, and questions have grown over the effectiveness with which Afghanistan has used foreign aid. Click here to read more (external link).