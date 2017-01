The Guardian (UK): A petition signed by more than 14,000 people to try to save a young man who fled to Britain from Afghanistan as a 10-year-old from being sent back has been handed to the Home Office. Bashir Naderi, who has grown up in Cardiff, came within hours of being forcibly returned to Afghanistan in October though he has no known relatives or connections there and does not speak any of the country’s languages. Click here to read more (external link).