BBC News: An Afghan woman made famous by a 1985 National Geographic cover has spoken exclusively to the BBC of her hope for a new beginning, after being deported from Pakistan. Sharbat Gula now lives with her five-year-old son and three daughters in Kabul, where she says she wants to live a normal life after years of tragedy and hardship. Her portrait as a 10-year-old became an iconic image of Afghan refugees fleeing war. Click here to read more (external link).